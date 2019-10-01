|
|
Robert "Bob" J. Mays
Smyrna - Robert "Bob" J. Mays, age 71, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday September 25, 2019. A native of Lafayette, IN, he was the son of the late Glenn W. and Dorothy Boothe Mays. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Mays.
Funeral Services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church. Brother Ken Polk and Brother David Bramble will officiate. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery with Military Honors.
He is survived by his loving wife, Roberta Rowland Mays of Smyrna; son, Andrew Mays of Franklin; brother, Richard Mays of Dayton, IN; and a niece and two nephews.
Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was a long-time radio broadcaster at WKTG/WFMW in Madisonville, KY. Later he was a television broadcaster in Hopkinsville, KY. Bob also served on staff at Northside Baptist Church for over 10 years. Bob was an avid sports fan and complied a historical website of Kentucky high school sports records and statistics. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Northside Baptist Church to the Bob Mays Preschool Scholarship Fund.
Visitation will be Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019