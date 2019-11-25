|
Robert J. "Bob" Meyer
Winamac - Robert J. "Bob" Meyer, 71, of Winamac, IN passed away at his home with his wife and family by his side on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Bob fought a long and courageous nine-year battle with cancer. He was born on November 10, 1948 in Winamac, IN to Ralph and Donna Hoffman Meyer. He was a 1966 graduate of Francesville High School and attended Purdue University. On April 4, 1970, Bob married Kathleen "Kathy" Davis in Pulaski, IN. They shared nearly 50 years of marriage. Bob was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Winamac.
A farmer at heart, Bob raised hogs and crops for much of his life. He also became heavily involved in real estate properties near the Purdue campus when his four children began to attend Purdue. In 2006, Bob and Kathy bought land in Eastern Montana. Bob enjoyed spending time on his property in Jordan, MT. He was very proud to say that all of his children graduated from Purdue and all are successful in their careers. He was an avid Purdue basketball fan and loved going to Mackey Arena to watch the team practice, often having conversations with coaches Gene Keady and Matt Painter. Bob was a hard-working man and never knew how to quit. Having cancer didn't change that.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kathy Davis Meyer; his children, Phillip (Jennifer) Meyer, Andrew (Cathy) Meyer, Kristine (John) Goodman, and Abby (Chris) Daniels. He was very proud to have 11 grandchildren, Alex and Aidan Meyer; Eli, Drew, Jordan, and Luke Meyer; Claire, Madelyn, and Alice Goodman; and Violet and Nora Daniels. He is also survived by his mother, Donna Meyer St. Clair; and his brothers, Dave (Holly) Meyer and Chuck (Bonnie) Meyer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Meyer; his brother, Thomas Meyer; and infant grandchildren, Jacob & Sarah Meyer and Brady Meyer.
All are welcome to attend a Scriptural Wake Service at 2 PM EST Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
Visitation will be from 3-7 PM EST Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM EST Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Winamac, IN with Rev. Leroy Kinnaman officiating.
Private Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery West in Pulaski, IN.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Purdue University Center for Cancer Research online at www.purdue.edu/cancer-research or envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019