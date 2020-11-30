Robert J. Schoenhals
West Lafayette - Robert J. (Bob) Schoenhals, 87, of West Lafayette, Indiana, died at 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at University Place.
Bob was born in Petoskey, Michigan, on April 29, 1933. He was the oldest of the four children of Glenn and Florence Schoenhals. During most of Bob's early years, the family lived in Roseville, Michigan, but moved while Bob was still in high school. He graduated from Berkley High School in Berkley, Michigan, in 1951. For college he enrolled at the University of Michigan where he earned three engineering degrees, BSE, MSE and PhD.
During those years Bob became an invited member of several honorary organizations which recognize academic achievement and research: Phi Eta Sigma, Pi Tau Sigma, Tau Beta Pi, Phi Kappa Phi and Sigma XI.
Bob married Betty Jane Jackson in Royal Oak, Michigan, on February 4, 1956. They had two children, a son, Glenn, who died in 2004 and a daughter, Karen, who survives.
Bob became a member of the faculty of the School of Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University in 1960.
He retired 45 years later in 2005. His main activities at Purdue were teaching of undergraduate and graduate courses and conducting collaborative research with graduate students and with faculty colleagues.
During the summers of 1965 and 1966 Bob was employed at NASA's George C. Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
During 1969-70 Bob was visiting professor of engineering at Arizona State University while on sabbatical leave from Purdue. During a 2 ½ year leave of absence from Purdue, Bob was employed in the Engineering Division of The National Science Foundation in Washington, DC from 1973 to 1975.
Bob donated blood regularly at The Indiana Blood Center in Lafayette for many years. His total donation of whole blood was almost 19 gallons.
Bob was a member of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers, The American Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers, The American Society for Engineering Education and The American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Ross in 1980, by his son, Glenn, in 2004 and his wife, Betty, in 2011.
He is survived by his brother, Donald Schoenhals, his sister, Helen Schoenhals Hart, his daughter, Karen Schoenhals and two grandchildren, Glenn Schoenhals and Emma Schoenhals.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Soller-Baker
West Lafayette Chapel 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette 47906. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Memorial contributions to donor's choice. Private burial at St Johns Episcopal Church memorial garden at a later date. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com