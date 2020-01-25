Services
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
(765) 884-0110
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sheetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Sheetz


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Sheetz Obituary
Robert J. Sheetz

Fowler - Robert J. Sheetz, age 95 of rural Fowler passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born September 30th, 1924 to the late David C. and Laura S. Sheetz.

Bob graduated from Pine Township High School in 1942. Shortly after graduation, he served in the United States Army in Europe for 3 years during WWII, fighting at the Battle of the Bulge, earning a Bronze Star for bravery.

Bob returned home and married Janet Rainier on November 10th, 1951, who preceded him in death in 2001. He was a grain and livestock farmer his entire life. He enjoyed many trips to Colorado by train to purchase cattle for his beloved "Heritage Farm" Aydelotte Stock Farm.

He was very active in the Republican party and served on the Board of Directors for the State Bank of Oxford for 22 years. He was also honored with the Sagamore of the Wabash for his distinguished service to the State of Indiana. His love for his children and grandchildren fulfilled his life.

Surviving are his three children, James (Christine) of Fowler, Bob (Ann) of Oxford and Margaret (Shane) O'Malley of Oxford. Also, the "Isham Kids" Bill, Jim, Kate and Mary, deceased, for whom Bob and his wife served as guardians for many years. He is survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janet, brother David, brother Chuck, brother William and sister Margaret Isham.

Friends may call from 10 am - 1 pm on Wednesday, January 29th, at Windler Funeral Home, Fowler. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm with burial following at Mt. Gilboa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Gilboa Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -