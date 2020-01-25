|
|
Robert J. Sheetz
Fowler - Robert J. Sheetz, age 95 of rural Fowler passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born September 30th, 1924 to the late David C. and Laura S. Sheetz.
Bob graduated from Pine Township High School in 1942. Shortly after graduation, he served in the United States Army in Europe for 3 years during WWII, fighting at the Battle of the Bulge, earning a Bronze Star for bravery.
Bob returned home and married Janet Rainier on November 10th, 1951, who preceded him in death in 2001. He was a grain and livestock farmer his entire life. He enjoyed many trips to Colorado by train to purchase cattle for his beloved "Heritage Farm" Aydelotte Stock Farm.
He was very active in the Republican party and served on the Board of Directors for the State Bank of Oxford for 22 years. He was also honored with the Sagamore of the Wabash for his distinguished service to the State of Indiana. His love for his children and grandchildren fulfilled his life.
Surviving are his three children, James (Christine) of Fowler, Bob (Ann) of Oxford and Margaret (Shane) O'Malley of Oxford. Also, the "Isham Kids" Bill, Jim, Kate and Mary, deceased, for whom Bob and his wife served as guardians for many years. He is survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janet, brother David, brother Chuck, brother William and sister Margaret Isham.
Friends may call from 10 am - 1 pm on Wednesday, January 29th, at Windler Funeral Home, Fowler. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm with burial following at Mt. Gilboa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Gilboa Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020