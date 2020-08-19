1/
Robert J. (Bob) Sigo
Robert J. (Bob) Sigo

Stonewall, OK - Robert J. (Bob) Sigo, (90) of Stonewall, Oklahoma passed away Monday, August 17th, 2020.

Born April 23, 1930, the son of the late Eugene and Eleanor Emond Sigo of Remington, Indiana, Stepmother Ruth Clark Sigo.

He was a 1948 graduate of Remington High School. He enlisted in the Air Force in December of 1948, and was sent to England where he met the love of his life Frances Dean, and were married in June of 1952. After 21 years he retired as Master Sergeant in 1969 having served as a photo interpreter with tours in England, Germany, Japan and Viet Nam. Bob and Fran had one son, Marc. Before moving to Oklahoma he owned Sigo Enterprises Graphics Services in Orlando, FL.

He was predeceased by his wife, Frances and son Marc, and a sister, Genelyn (Ed Yeoman) West Lafayette. He is survived by siblings Ed (Sigo) Townsend Caldwell, Idaho, Freda Sigo Brock Lafayette, Mary Sigo Kenworthy Indianapolis, Leonard Sigo (wife Carole) Remington and Rita Sigo Keller (Bokma) husband Mick Keller Indianapolis. There are no grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews survive. There will be no services.

He chose cremation with his ashes along with his wife and son.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
