Robert J. Windle
West Lafayette - Robert "Bob" James Windle, 64, of West Lafayette passed away November 28, 2019 in IU Health Hospital.
He was born October 31, 1955 in Indianapolis, IN to Jim and Marjorie (Askren) Windle and lived in West Lafayette most of his life.
Bob attended Klondike grade school and middle school and graduated from Harrison High School in 1974. He attended Purdue University.
He was employed by Purdue and AMS Institute. He was also general manager of Brown County Greenhouse & Landscaping Company in Nashville, IN.
Bob is survived by his parents of West Lafayette, sister Debra Windle and niece Kaycee Windle (both of Fredericksburg, VA).
Condolences may be sent to [email protected] and/or [email protected]
Private burial will take place at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to TMG & Cremation Services, West Lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019