Vining Ivy Hill Chapel
105 Lower Harmony Rd. NE
Eatonton, GA 31024-6022
(706) 485-4144
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vining Ivy Hill Chapel
105 Lower Harmony Rd. NE
Eatonton, GA 31024-6022
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church
6341 Lake Oconee Pkwy
Greensboro, IN
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Vinson Highway
Milledgeville, IN
Robert "Bob" James Doran

Greensboro, GA. - Robert "Bob" James Doran, 89, passed away on April 16, 2019.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:30AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church, 6341 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Greensboro, GA 30642. Burial will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Vinson Highway, Milledgeville, GA at 2:30PM, April 24, 2019.

The family will greet friends on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Vining Ivy Hill Chapel.

Bob was born on May 30, 1929 in Lafayette, IN to the late George Richard Doran and the late Mary Grady Doran and moved to Eatonton, GA in 1986. He was a graduate of Purdue University and during his college days had his own band, The Bob Doran Band.

Bob enjoyed Big band music, golfing, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a member of Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Margaret Fitzgerald.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Carolyn Rose Hedberg Doran; his children, Michael J. Doran (Cheryl), Richard C. Doran (Lee), Janet M. Manzullo (Ryan) and Karen A. Riggs; grandchildren, Matthew Doran (Abbie), Nicole Doran (Benjamin Oberman), Benjamin Doran, Jennifer Hidalgo (David), Christina Chase (Matt) and Brittany Riggs; great grandchildren, Jonah Doran, Everly Doran, Mia Hidalgo and Ella Hidalgo; brother, George Patrick Doran (Phyllis); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Vining Ivy Hill Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 19, 2019
