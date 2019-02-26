Services
Shirley & Stout - Lincoln Road Chapel
1315 West Lincoln Road
Kokomo, IN 46902
(765) 453-4400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
3155 W. 200 S
Kokomo, IN
View Map
- - Robert James Richard, 58, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at his home. He was born August 15, 1960, in Lafayette, the son of the late J. Arthur Richard & Agnes Cecelia (Finney) Richard.

Robert worked for Bona Vista Industries in both Kokomo and Peru. He enjoyed traveling with his family, activities with co-workers, bowling, and collecting pictures. Robert lived in Bristol, TN from 1978 until he moved back to Indiana in 1993.

Robert is survived by his siblings, Glenn Arthur (Vicki) Richard, John Arnold "Arnie" (Rosemary) Richard, Roy Edward (Kathy) Richard, Ralph Patrick Richard, and Barbara Ann (Francis) Sigman, along with 18 nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Marge (Hatke) Richard.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Roland Jerome Richard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 W. 200 S., Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Matthew Arbuckle the celebrant. Burial will follow in New Oakhill Cemetery in Plymouth. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:30-6:30 pm Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, and one hour prior to service on Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to Bona Vista or to the . Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019
