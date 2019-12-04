|
Robert Kelly
Lafayette - Robert Jeff Kelly, 71, of Lafayette passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Franciscan Health East Hospital.
He was born March 24, 1948 in Dalton, AL, to the late Robert Edward and Opal Vera (Kerfoot) Kelly. He was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. He was a car salesman for several car dealerships in the Lafayette area.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam.
Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Monday, December 9, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm at the funeral home. Military honors by American Legion Post 11. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019