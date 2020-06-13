Robert Kingma
1930 - 2020
Robert Kingma

Lafayette - Robert F. Kingma

Robert (Bob) F. Kingma, age 90 of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Franciscan East Hospital. He was born February 28, 1930 in Lafayette, Indiana, the son of John F. and Mary M. (Brown) Kingma. Bob was a 1948 graduate of Klondike High School in Tippecanoe County, and then honorably served in the Indiana National Guard from 1948-1957.

Bob married Patricia A. (Slifer) Burdine in 1951 and they had four daughters. They divorced in 1969. In 1979 he married Lois (Fritter) Johnson who died in 1983. In 1988 he married Jeanette (Overstreet) Kendrick Kingma and they recently celebrated their 32rd anniversary.

Bob worked for Egyptian Lacquer in Lafayette for 13 years before 43 years of service with the Lafayette Post Office. He retired in 2007. His many interests included music, drama, woodworking, horse shoe pitching, and mushroom hunting. In his younger years he played piano with "The Ridge Runners" Square Dance Band, and over the years provided piano and organ entertainment for many local events. He was a devoted past member of the Tippecanotes Men's Chorus (the Lafayette Chapter of SPEBSQSA), was awarded "Barbershopper of the Year" titles in both 1975 and 1978, and sang in several Barbershop Quartets. In the 1970's and 80's, he was cast in leading roles for several Lafayette Civic Theatre productions. In 1988 he was awarded 1st Place in the Fraternal Order of Eagles City Horse Shoe Pitching Tournament. He gifted friends with his ability to produce miniature replicas of their houses, ornate bird houses and other wood crafts. In his 80's, he assisted Riverside Covenant Church's "Brew Crew" in making and bottling laundry detergent for the area's homeless agencies.

Bob is survived by his wife, brother Wayne Kingma, daughters Peggy Kingma, Bonnie (Dale) O'Brien Best, Linda (Randy) Bogan, Carol Dulin-Treece, Stepdaughter Julie (Rusty) Uselman, and Stepson Jim (Shawna) Kendrick; Grandchildren Tony (Wendy) Dulin, Wesley (Heather) Bogan, Leif (Amanda) O'Brien, Keavy (Ryan) McCoy West, Cristy (Kory) Arvin, Kyle and Claire Kendrick; Great Grandchildren Nick Dulin, Mason and Ean Bogan, Noah and Zach O'Brien, Ryne McCoy, Gabe West and Caroline Arvin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Leonora Wiggins, Eileen Taylor Titus, James Kingma, Joanne Irwin and Grandson Matthew Bogan.

Visitation will take place from 10:00am-11:00am Wednesday, June 17, 2020 with a funeral services following at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 N.9th St., Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Lafayette Transitional Housing Center to help the homeless. Please share your condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
