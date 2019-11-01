|
|
Robert "Paul" Klemme
West Lafayette - Robert "Paul" Klemme, age 94, of West Lafayette & formerly of Fowler, passed away on Thursday, October 31st due to age & after having lived a long & blessed life. Betty (Sparrow), his wife of 66 years; she survives. Paul was the last living child of Louise and Leo Klemme, whose land continues to be farmed for the third generation in the Fowler & Stockland, IL areas. Paul farmed with his brother Orval & until retirement; his son Mark. Paul was a 1943 graduate of Freeland Park High School. He was actively involved as a Board Member for the Stockland Township & the Stockland Grain Elevator.
Paul was a devoted man of his Catholic faith. Paul & Betty were dedicated, life-long members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dunnington & received spiritual nurturing & faith from their Nephew, Father Robert Klemme. The family greatly appreciates Fr. Bob for his frequent visits & spiritual inspiration especially during these final weeks.
Paul served his country as a Marine. Seldom were there conversations that didn't include stories of how he reported for duty & was sent directly to boot camp, being assigned to the Marine Corps & his service tour of duty in China; which included accompanying officers to the Great Wall. Paul & Betty's favorite pastimes were listening to & watching sports both on radio & TV. They thoroughly enjoyed Sunday evenings playing Euchre with many couples from the area. They enjoyed trips to Washington D.C., Alaska, Ireland & Hawaii. Paul & Betty together made a mutual decision to move from the farm to Elmcroft Assisted Living, in 2013, where they again extended themselves as ambassadors to other Elmcroft residents. They happily embraced their new lives at Elmcroft.
Paul & Betty were the best of role models for their 4 Children, Richard (Cynthia), Madison, WI, Mark (Sherry), Hoopeston, IL, Maureen (Robert Morgeson), Marion, IL & Patrick (Teresa), Fowler; 8 Grandchildren, Sarah (Paul), Ryan, Amy, Paul, Michael, Noah, Samantha & Zoe & 2 Great-Grandchildren, Samuel & Celia.
Visitation will be, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2960 S. State Road 71, Fowler, from 10:30 AM EST until the time of the Funeral Mass at 12 PM, with Father Robert Klemme officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be offered to the perpetual care of St. Mary's Dunnington Cemetery, St. Mary's Catholic Church Dunnington, IN or Franciscan Hospice of Lafayette. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Paul's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Paul.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019