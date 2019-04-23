Services
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Culbreth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Culbreth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert L. Culbreth Obituary
Robert L. Culbreth

Brookston - Robert L. Culbreth, 63 of Brookston died unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth East Hospital on Tuesday April 16th at 8:29 pm. He was born August 1,1955 in Schererville, IN to the late Richard and Fleta Jones Culbreth. He worked as a drywall worker for over 30 yrs. He is survived by two daughters Anita (Michael) Gilbert of Rock Hill, SC, and Ayla (Lucas) Sheets of rural Brookston, and one son Richard (Peyton) Culbreth II of West Lafayette, also surviving are 6 grandchildren Bailey, Kaylen, Kynlie, Kenna, Kinadi, and Zachary and three brothers. He was preceded in death his first wife and one grandchild.

Friends may call from 4-6pm Thursday April 25th at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Main Chapel.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now