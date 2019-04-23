|
|
Robert L. Culbreth
Brookston - Robert L. Culbreth, 63 of Brookston died unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth East Hospital on Tuesday April 16th at 8:29 pm. He was born August 1,1955 in Schererville, IN to the late Richard and Fleta Jones Culbreth. He worked as a drywall worker for over 30 yrs. He is survived by two daughters Anita (Michael) Gilbert of Rock Hill, SC, and Ayla (Lucas) Sheets of rural Brookston, and one son Richard (Peyton) Culbreth II of West Lafayette, also surviving are 6 grandchildren Bailey, Kaylen, Kynlie, Kenna, Kinadi, and Zachary and three brothers. He was preceded in death his first wife and one grandchild.
Friends may call from 4-6pm Thursday April 25th at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Main Chapel.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 23, 2019