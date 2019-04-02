Robert L. "Bob" Easterday



Monon - Robert L. "Bob" Easterday, 75, of Monon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members, Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home.



He was born April 25, 1943 in Goodland, IN to the late Eugene and Frances (Pearson) Easterday. Shortly after, his mother Frances married Lyonel "Muggs" Beasey; from that point forward "Muggs" assumed the role of Bob's father. Bob was a 1962 graduate of Wolcott High School.



Bob met the love of his life, Ruby, on a train during a senior trip to New York City and D.C. He later married Ruby Phelps on July 14, 1963 in Rensselaer at the First Church of the Nazarene; she survives.



Bob was a longtime member of Monon First Baptist Church where he was past deacon and trustee. Bob and Ruby recently became members of the Monon United Methodist Church.



Bob started out working for Sears Roebuck of Rensselaer and RCA of Monticello before owning and operating Monon Sunoco with his wife Ruby. Bob and Ruby's Sunoco Station was a staple of the community for over 20 years, always focused on service above and beyond. After the service station, Bob worked at Wabash National of Lafayette in warehouse material planning for 18 years retiring in 2009.



In his spare time, Bob greatly enjoyed coaching youth summer baseball teams and coached at the high school level for North White. Bob was also dedicated to mentoring his children and grandchildren through their athletic seasons as well. In his younger years he enjoyed softball, fishing, spending quality time with his family and was an avid Indiana University basketball fan. Bob was a staple of the Monon community for over 50 years and will be greatly missed.



Surviving along with wife are children, Mary (husband: Brian) Pogue of Monon, Pam (husband: Tom) Banks of Buffalo, and Bobby (wife: Sherry) of Lewisburg, TN; siblings, Marilyn (husband: Ron) Mahoney of Sun City, AZ, Nancy (husband: Ron) Seymour of Union, KY, Jon (wife: Tammy) Beasey of Kokomo, and Toni Onken of Monon. Also surviving are grandchildren, T.C. (wife: Ericka) Banks, Hillary (husband: Nick) Walker, Ryan Easterday, Anthony Easterday, Devon Easterday, Dylan Easterday, Hunter Pogue, and Luke Logsdon; 1 great-granddaughter, Taylor Walker.



Preceding him in death along with his parents are a step-father, "Muggs" Beasey and brother-in-law, Dennis Onken.



Friends may call from 4-7 PM (EST) Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon. Funeral Service 11 AM (EST) Friday, April 5, 2019 also at Clapper Family Funeral Home. Pastor Russ Alley of Monon United Methodist Church to officiate. Interment to follow in Bedford Cemetery of Monon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Robert L. "Bob" Easterday Memorial Fund to be used for a later good for North White Athletics.



Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019