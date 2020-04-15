|
|
Robert L. Horney
Linden - Robert L. Horney, 86 of Linden, IN passed away at Franciscan East, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette 5:32 AM Tuesday April 14, 2020 where he had been a patient for one day following an injury from a fall. Robert was born near Linden in Montgomery County, Indiana June 7, 1933, the son of the late John M. and Genevra M. (Wall) Horney and was a graduate of Linden High School Class of 1951. He married Gloria M. White January 6, 1952 in Linden, IN at the Methodist parsonage, and she survives. Robert was a life-long farmer and retired January 6, 1986. He was a member of the Linden United Methodist Church, and enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, Indy car racing and traveling around the world. Surviving with his wife are three daughters, Janet L. Lowery of West Lafayette; Deborah A. Myers (Jeff) of Crawfordsville and Jacqueline M. Mathews (Keith) of West Lafayette. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Mandilyn M. Cole (Ryan), R. Trent Lowery (Kayleigh), Ashley Lowery and Clint Mathews (Allison) as well as six great-grandsons, with the seventh great-grandson due shortly. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy White and two brothers in infancy. Due to the current health emergency, a private service and interment will be held at the Linden Cemetery, Linden, IN. The family wishes that memorial contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County, 1104 Big 4 Arch Road, Crawfordsville, IN 47933. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Linden is honored to serve the Horney family. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020