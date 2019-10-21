Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Robert L. "Bobby" Lister Sr.

Robert L. "Bobby" Lister Sr. Obituary
Robert "Bobby" L. Lister, Sr.

Williamsport - Robert "Bobby" Lynn Lister, Sr., 64, formerly of Attica and had been living in Williamsport, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 3:42 p.m.

Bobby, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Williamsport, IN on July 18, 1955. He was the son of the late Robert Leroy

Lister and Clara (Young) Lister Ingram. Bobby was raised and lived most of his life in Attica and more recently had moved to Williamsport two years ago.

Bobby worked for the City of Attica for many years until his retirement. He had worked under City Superintendent, Billy Shonkwiler.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge # 1482 of Attica. He enjoyed fishing and camping. His favorite pastime was the time spent with his many grandchildren and family. He was noted for his hard work.

He was married to Cora Longest on July 19, 1975 in Rossville, IL.

He leaves behind his four children, Robert "Duff" (Crystal) Lister Jr., Williamsport; Tina (Steven) Rhinehart, Horse Cave, KY; Melissa (Ray) Battering, Kramer and Sandra (Aaron) Christian, Aledo, IL; two sisters, Diana Pugh, Veedersburg and Jacqueline (Brad) Rohler, Attica; eighteen grandchildren, Michael Ward, Collin Dobbs, Nikki Dobbs, Calep Reese, Ariel Whitehead, Zach Strunk, Shelby Williams, Shyanna Lister, Chris Keller, Chelsie Rhinehart, Dalton (Ashley) Mickle, Dylon (Faith) Holycross, Skyler Jordan, Miles Christian, Makayla Christian, Charming Christian, Clayton Christian and Jaxon Christian; five great-grandchildren, Avery, Korbyn, Sawyer, Ryder and Colten. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lister Sprague along with his parents.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, October 23rd from 5:00 p.m. until service time at 8:00 p.m. with Brother Joel Whitehead officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for expenses. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
