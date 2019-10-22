Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:45 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Robert L. Oswalt


1957 - 2019
Robert L. Oswalt Obituary
Robert L. Oswalt

Colfax - Robert L. Oswalt, 62 of Colfax, died October 20, 2019 at I.U. Arnett Hospital, Lafayette. He was born September 1, 1957 in Lafayette, Ind. to the late Ward & Mildred (Zink) Oswalt. He married Vicki Rusk on August 21, 1982 in Romney, Ind. and she survives. Rob was a 1975 graduate of Southwestern High School in Tippecanoe County and had lived in Clinton County most of his life. He was a butcher at R & R Meat Processing in Colfax prior to working at SIA for over 20 years, retiring in 2014. Rob was a member of the Dayton Masonic Lodge, where he served as Grand Master. He enjoyed woodworking and Civil War reenacting. He is survived by his wife vicki Oswalt of Colfax, daughter Renae (Jeremiah) Lewis of Battle Ground, 3 sons, Ronnie Oswalt of Colorado, Adam Oswalt of Colfax, Carlton (Jarissa) Oswalt of Colfax, 4 brothers, Joe (Sue) Oswalt of Alabama, Larry Oswalt of Michigantown, Dave (Jackie) Oswalt of Virginia, Jeff (April) Oswalt of Texas, 2 sisters, Mary (Vinny) Poppiti of Arizona, Vickie (Rick) Hoskins of Lebanon, father & mother in law: Dean (Joanne) Rusk of Colfax, 4 Grandchildren: Colton, Liliana, Emry and Cameron. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving family members. Visitation will be 12 Noon-2 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. A Masonic service will begin at 1:50 p.m. prior to the Funeral celebration at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Plainview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
