Robert L. Smith
Lafayette - Robert L. Smith, 76, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
He was born July 2, 1944, in Lafayette to the late Ralph V. and Anna Mae Brown Smith.
Bob graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School.
On May 4, 1964, he married the love of his life Wanda J. Clark in Lafayette and she passed away December 26, 2017. They were inseparable always together.
Robert worked in the dietary department at St Elizabeth Medical Center ( Franciscan Health) forover 38 years. Those co-workers became his second family which he loved very much. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Robert enjoyed , reading, sitting in his swing at home, but the greatest time was the time he gor to spend with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving are daughter, Deborah D. (Mickey Lumley) Hardesty, daughter, Tammy L. (Craig) Franklin of Lafayette, son, Robert E. (Jeannette) Smith of Lafayette, 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, brother Fred Smith (Rose) of Tavares, Florida.
Robert was preceded in death by brothers Roland Smith, Clifton Smith, sisters Sharon Sandefur, Donna Martin.
Visitation will be Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 10am-11am, followed by the service at 11:00am Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, officiating Rev. Scott Denham. Interment Spring Vale Cemetery Lafayette.
