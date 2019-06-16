|
Robert L. White
Lafayette - Robert L. White, 81, of Lafayette passed away Friday morning at home.
Mr. White served in the U.S. Army. He worked 33 years at California Pellet Mill. He was a member of Heartland Community Church.
Born June 20, 1937 in New Albany, he was the son of the late Walter E. White and Louise White.
Surviving family includes: wife, Gwen White; son, Skip Davis (Patty); four step-children, Linda Dennison (Bruce), Michael Miller (Karen), Martha K. Miller; Jim Miller (Joni); two brothers, Larry White (Donata), Jim White (Sheryl); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 AM to Noon Wednesday, June 19th at Heartland Community Church, 3900 E. 300 North, Lafayette, with services starting at Noon, led by Pastor Ron Kelley and Pastor Brandon Smith.
Online condolences may be made at
www.BurkhartFH.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 16, 2019