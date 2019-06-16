Services
Burkhart Funeral Home - Crawfordsville
201 W. Wabash Avenue
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
(765) 362-5510
Robert White
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heartland Community Church
3900 E. 300 North
Lafayette, IN
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert L. White


1937 - 2019
Robert L. White Obituary
Robert L. White

Lafayette - Robert L. White, 81, of Lafayette passed away Friday morning at home.

Mr. White served in the U.S. Army. He worked 33 years at California Pellet Mill. He was a member of Heartland Community Church.

Born June 20, 1937 in New Albany, he was the son of the late Walter E. White and Louise White.

Surviving family includes: wife, Gwen White; son, Skip Davis (Patty); four step-children, Linda Dennison (Bruce), Michael Miller (Karen), Martha K. Miller; Jim Miller (Joni); two brothers, Larry White (Donata), Jim White (Sheryl); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 AM to Noon Wednesday, June 19th at Heartland Community Church, 3900 E. 300 North, Lafayette, with services starting at Noon, led by Pastor Ron Kelley and Pastor Brandon Smith.

Online condolences may be made at

www.BurkhartFH.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 16, 2019
