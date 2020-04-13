|
Robert Larry Deckard
Lafayette - Robert "Bob" Deckard, 77, died peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 21, 1942 in Indianapolis to the late Theodore and Bonnie McLerran Deckard. Bob was a good man.
Bob married the love of his life, Kathleen "Kathy" Mandabach on October 7, 1961 in Indianapolis and she passed away on November 24, 2017.
Bob graduated from Emmerich Manual High School and worked at Eli Lilly & Company for over 30 years before retiring in 1997. Bob and Kathy were members of the Dayton Memorial Presbyterian Church. They loved their family and neighbors, enjoyed playing cards with friends, traveling together, and their annual family vacation in Vanderbilt Beach, FL. Bob also enjoyed being outdoors fishing, socializing with his breakfast club, and eating at South Fork Pub in Mulberry.
Surviving are his children, Cynthia Keough (companion Bob Murphy) of Ft. Myers, FL, Suzanne Fogarty (Tim) of Ft. Myers, FL, and Bobby Deckard (Dr. Amy Jo) of Statesboro, GA. To say that Bob loved the time he spent with his grandchildren would be an understatement. He is also survived by Ryan Keough (Katie), Alex Keough, Timmy Fogarty, Taylor Fogarty, Xavier Deckard, and Olyana Deckard and a great grandson, Lucas Keough. Bob has one surviving brother, Raymond Deckard (Norma) of Greenwood, IN and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathy; granddaughter, Beth Keough; great granddaughter, Daisy Keough; and a brother, Richard Deckard.
In memory of Bob, please consider a donation to the Dayton Memorial Presbyterian Church General Fund at 731 Walnut Street, Dayton IN 47941.
Private family burial will be held at Concord Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Chapel and J Pope Unlimited are assisting the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020