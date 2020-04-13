Services
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Deckard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Larry Deckard


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Larry Deckard Obituary
Robert Larry Deckard

Lafayette - Robert "Bob" Deckard, 77, died peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 21, 1942 in Indianapolis to the late Theodore and Bonnie McLerran Deckard. Bob was a good man.

Bob married the love of his life, Kathleen "Kathy" Mandabach on October 7, 1961 in Indianapolis and she passed away on November 24, 2017.

Bob graduated from Emmerich Manual High School and worked at Eli Lilly & Company for over 30 years before retiring in 1997. Bob and Kathy were members of the Dayton Memorial Presbyterian Church. They loved their family and neighbors, enjoyed playing cards with friends, traveling together, and their annual family vacation in Vanderbilt Beach, FL. Bob also enjoyed being outdoors fishing, socializing with his breakfast club, and eating at South Fork Pub in Mulberry.

Surviving are his children, Cynthia Keough (companion Bob Murphy) of Ft. Myers, FL, Suzanne Fogarty (Tim) of Ft. Myers, FL, and Bobby Deckard (Dr. Amy Jo) of Statesboro, GA. To say that Bob loved the time he spent with his grandchildren would be an understatement. He is also survived by Ryan Keough (Katie), Alex Keough, Timmy Fogarty, Taylor Fogarty, Xavier Deckard, and Olyana Deckard and a great grandson, Lucas Keough. Bob has one surviving brother, Raymond Deckard (Norma) of Greenwood, IN and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathy; granddaughter, Beth Keough; great granddaughter, Daisy Keough; and a brother, Richard Deckard.

In memory of Bob, please consider a donation to the Dayton Memorial Presbyterian Church General Fund at 731 Walnut Street, Dayton IN 47941.

Private family burial will be held at Concord Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Chapel and J Pope Unlimited are assisting the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -