1938 - 2020
Robert Lee Crone Obituary
Robert Lee Crone

Monon - Robert Lee Crone age 81 of Monon passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on August 15, 1938 in Minden, West Virginia to the late William(Pearl Poston) Crone. Robert was a 1957 graduate of Monon High School and immediately after graduation he joined the United States Marine Corps. On August 30, 1959 he married Carolyn Goble at the Monon First Baptist Church but later became a member of the Monon Wesleyan Church. He was a retired fire training instructor for NIPSCO, and he also worked as an adjuster for 25 years with Farmers Mutual Insurance company. He was a past member of the Monon Lions Club, the Monon Volunteer Fire Department, and a Chaplain for the Indiana Volunteer Fire Association. Bob enjoyed gardening, traveling to West Virginia and he loved being with his family. He loved his Butler Bulldogs and his North White Vikings. Bob was very community oriented, and enjoyed being a part of the everyday Monon life. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Norma and George. Survived by loving wife, Carolyn, Children, Barry(Saberina), Mike(Donna), Scott(Candy), Jerry(Raegan Potter), Mark(Elizabeth), siblings, Charlie(June), Butch(Kelly), Mary(Dave) Sharp, James Crone, and Dean Crone as well as 21 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Due to the current Covid-19 mandates private family services will be held. Robert was a very loving and faithful husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. To sign the online guest book and light a candle in Robert's memory please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net In lieu of flowers memorials for Robert may be made to the or The . The Frazier Funeral Home Monon Chapel is honored to serve the family of Robert Crone.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
