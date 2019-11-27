Services
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN 46385
(219) 462-3125
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Martin Obituary
Robert Lee Martin

Robert Lee Martin passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1932 in Hillsburg, IN to the late Ralph and Edith Martin. Robert graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1950. He met the love of his life, Shirley Austin and they married on November 26, 1955. They celebrated 64 years of blissful marriage together. Robert was a man dedicated to his family and friends with his kind, caring and generous heart.

Robert served in the Navy during the Korean War as a 3rd Class Petty Officer. He worked for Bethlehem Steel as a Controller in the Sheet/Tin Department, where he retired in 1995 after 30 years. He moved to Monticello, IN for 10 years and happily returned to Valparaiso to be closer to his family where he resided until his death.

He touched the lives of many people as a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and Saint Paul's Catholic Church Men's Club. Robert was a founding member and past president of Valparaiso American Pop Warner football in 1970. He was a lifelong member of the John Purdue Club and proudly wore Gold and Black.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley. He is survived by his 5 children: Marty (Diane), Mathew (Brenda), Michael (Beth), Connie (Merle) Sparenberg, Jill (Jim) Perry; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Robert's viewing will be held on Thursday, December 5th , 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd. Valparaiso, IN 46385. Mass Service will be held at 11 a.m. at the St. Paul's Catholic Church. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Cremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VNA Hospice.

Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc. (219)-462-3125.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -