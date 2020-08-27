1/1
Robert Lee Stanfield Sr.
1928 - 2020
Robert Lee Stanfield, Sr.

Lafayette - Robert Lee Stanfield, 92, of Lafayette, passed away at his residence in Lafayette Sunday August 23, 2020. Robert was born in Indianapolis January 22, 1928, the son of the late Charles E. and M. Evelyn (Stein) Stanfield. He attended St. Phillips and Joan of Arc Schools, and was a graduate of Cathedral High School all in Indianapolis. Robert served in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He married Shirley A. Huber in Chicago, IL May 6, 1949, and she preceded him in death May 7, 2011. Robert was employed with Eli Lilly and Co. 33 years, retiring as a supervisor in the chemical manufacturing division. He was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral, a life member and former firing squad member of American Legion Post 11, Knights of Columbus Council 456, and the Elks Lodge. Surviving are two daughters, Kathleen S. Stanfield of Lafayette; Barbara A. Rogers of Wimberly, TX and by a son, Robert L. Stanfield, Jr. (wife Barbara) of Warren, IN. Also surviving are two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private family entombment will be held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Fr. Robert Klemme officiating and military rites by American Legion Post 11. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please feel free to leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Stanfield family.






Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
