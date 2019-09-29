|
Robert Lee Stevens
Lafayette - Robert L. Stevens was born on June 30, 1926, the fifth of eight children, to Orville and Leoma (Davis) Stevens, on a farm south of Thorntown, Indiana. Bob graduated from Shadeland High School in 1944 and met Irma Jean Sites that summer, dancing at the Columbian Park Bath House. He asked her father permission to escort her home that evening and they were married five years later, October 9, 1949. Bob served in the Army of Occupation following WWII for three years, stationed in Essinglen and Heidelberg, Germany. He documented the daily details in his hundreds of letters to Irma. One shortly before he was due to return to the States, included that he had been in a serious car accident on the Autobahn and he was concerned she would be worried that he had not written for several days. Upon his honorable discharge, Bob was employed at the Lafayette Locker Plant, Sealtest Ice Cream as Manager for the West Lafayette plant and then sold real estate for 20 years with Mason Realty and Coldwell Banker. He retired in his early 60's and spent the next thirty years puttering around. Thanks to his McDonald's breakfast club, American Legion card playing buddies and a love for woodworking, retirement was good. Bob always had a story or a word of advice and will be remembered by his family for a belly laugh that made you want to laugh as well. He passed away peacefully at home September 27, 2019, while his family ate dinner in the kitchen, one of the few meals he ever missed taking with them. He had been surrounded by family all week, and he needed the break to be able to journey on without them. (Bob would find this funny, so it's okay if you do also)
Bob is survived by his wife Irma, daughters Robin (Bruce) Dexter and Kendra (Dion) O'Brien, a sister, Dee Atkinson, grandchildren Chelsie (Zach) Schuette, Colt O'Brien, Cori (Mark) Herndon and Chance (Logyn) O'Brien, and seven great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Hunter, Gunner, Sawyer, Fynnley, Kynlie and Addisyn.
Many thanks go to Franciscan Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to Bob and the family this past week.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 pm October 1, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on October 2, 2019 at Hippensteel. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
