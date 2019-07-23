|
Robert Lee Stultz
- - May 15, 1933-July 20, 2019
Robert Lee Stultz passed away Saturday morning at the Ben Hur, where he had resided the past two years. He was 86.
Mr. Stultz was a truck driver his whole life. He was a simple, hard-working man that believed in the value a dollar (cash only) and liked watching racing and Gunsmoke. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, from May of '52 to May of '56.
Born May 15, 1933 in Crawfordsville, he was the son of Roy Lee Ulysses Stultz and Chasie Young Stultz. He attended grade school in Alamo and graduated from Crawfordsville High School, class of 1951.
Surviving family includes: son, Mike Stultz (Raquel) of Covington; daughter, Lisa Davis (Brad) of Coatesville; sister, Patty Ann Tincher of Michigan; four grandchildren, Nicole Wilson, Logan Stultz, Madison Phillips, Delanee Phillips; one great-granddaughter, Lennon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce and a sister, Virginia.
Family and friends can pay their respects Wednesday, July 24 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Burkhart Funeral Home. Services will begin at 1 PM, led by Pastor Mason Shambach. Burial with military honors will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery Grant Avenue.
Donations in memory of Robert Stultz may be made to the , 5635 W. 96th Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278. Online condolences may be made at www.BurkhartFH.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 23, 2019