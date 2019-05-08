Robert M. Martin



Lafayette - Robert M. Martin, 65, passed away at 6:24 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Heritage Health Care.



He was born February 2, 1954, in Lafayette, to the late Robert and Dolores (Denham) Martin.



Robert graduated from Lafayette Jefferson in 1972 and worked as a Roofer for many years before retiring.



Robert enjoyed fishing and his dog Harvey.



Surviving is a son, Jacob (Alyssa) O'Connor of Lafayette; sisters, Claudine McClimans of Lafayette, Diana L. VanPelt of Clarks Hill, and Candy Fay (Brad) Penrod of Lafayette; a brother-in-law, Mick Leming of Oxford. Also surviving are three grandsons, Zack, Hunter and Kolten.



Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Leming.



Friends may call from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation in Robert's name.



You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 8, 2019