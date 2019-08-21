|
|
Robert "Bob" M. Virtue
Attica - Robert "Bob" M. Virtue, 91, of Attica, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. e was born on December 23, 1927 in Lebanon, Indiana to the late William Albert and Mary Elizabeth (Milikan) Virtue.
On June 8, 1949, he married Mildred Perkins in Frankfort, Indiana. She preceded him in death on September 28, 1997.
Bob retired in 1992 from Alcoa where he worked as both a saw operator and a crane operator for 43 years. He was known as the "unofficial" cartoonist for Alcoa. Bob had previously worked for the railroad. He was a past member of Grace United Methodist Church and a current member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. Bob enjoyed volunteering at the Food Finders Food Bank.
He was deeply involved with the Boy Scouts of America through the years. Bob served as an Assistant Scout Master, a Scout Master for 18 years, and a Cub Day Camp helper for Camp Cary. He was honored with membership in the Order of the Arrow where he was a Vigil Member. Bob was awarded the prestigious Silver Beaver Award, the District Award of Merit, and was honored in the District Hall of Fame. He began as a Unit Commissioner in 1958 and filled roles over the years as the Round Table Commissioner, the Program Chairman for Boy Scouts in Tecumseh District, a District Committee Member, and as a Sagamore Council Activity Committee Member. Over the years, he also helped design and create numerous Scout activity patches.
Surviving are his children, Robert David Virtue of Rossville, IN, Debra (Dan Stern) DeShae of Sierra Vista, AZ, and Darlene Kay (Mike) Price of Attica, IN and his sister, Mary Catherine Topp of Lasosos, CA. Also surviving are his 8 grandchildren, Chris, Nathan, Trisha, Ryan, Tessa, Isaac, Brian, and Courtney and several great granchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Elizabeth Shaneyfelt and Martha Jane Bushfield and 2 great grandchildren.
Private Family Services will be held with burial following in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette. Memorial donations may be made to the or to Sagamore Council in loving memory of Bob. You may leave condolences and memories of Bob online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019