Robert (Bob) Marvin
Bob passed quietly at St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver, Colorado on Friday, June 12, 2020, his birthday. Bob was born on June 12, 1950 in Logansport, IN to Glen E. Marvin and Doris P. Marvin. He was 70 years old.

He is survived by his brothers, Bill Marvin (Pat) McCordsville, Indiana, Scott Marvin (Terry), Arvada, CO, and sister, Sharon Monjon, Kentland, IN.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, John Monjon, nephew, Ben Monjon, and long-time companion, Barbara Allen.

He graduated from South Newton High School, Kentland, IN and attended Indiana State University. He worked as a professional painter. He was a major fan of sports, especially Indiana University, Notre Dame football, and the Oakland Raiders, as well as the Chicago White Sox.

Private services to be determined by the family.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
