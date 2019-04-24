|
|
Robert N. Scherer
Attica - Robert Noel Scherer, 60, Attica, passed away quietly at his home with family by his side on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 8:26 p.m.
Robert was born in Indianapolis, IN on July 15, 1958. He was the son of the late Simon Paul and Caroline Lucille (Fesler) Scherer. Robert grew up in Martinsville, IN and later moved to Lafayette, graduating from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1977. While at Lafayette Jeff, Robert played football and wrestled along with singing in the school choir. After graduating from Lafayette Jefferson, Robert worked for the Parks Department in Lafayette. He attended Purdue University.
In 1978, Robert entered the service and served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. While in the service, Robert served in the Military Police and at the time of his honorable discharge had attained the rank of Specialist 4th Class. After his honorable discharge from the service in 1981 he again joined the Parks Department of Lafayette and worked there until joining the Attica Police Department in 1984. He worked for the Attica Police Department from 1984 until his retirement in 2005. Robert served as Chief of Police from 1991 until his retirement in 2005. Robert later served on the Fountain County EMS as a emergency medical technician from 2005 until March of 2019, retiring due to his health. Robert served for many years as a volunteer firefighter for the Attica Volunteer Fire Department. Robert also ran a lawn service in the Attica community.
Robert was a member of the Attica First United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police. His favorite past time was fishing at Kentucky Lake. He especially enjoyed spending time with family.
On October 19, 1985, Robert married Virginia "Jennie" Howard in the Williamsport Christian Church by Rev. Don Williams.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Jennie, of almost 34 years; four children, Crystal Askren, Williamsport; James Gerard, Perrysville; Lori (Anthony) Simmons, Attica and Terry Gerard, Attica; two sisters, Paula Childress, Lafayette and Jane Enoch, Bedford, IN; ten grandchildren, Katarina (Dave) White; John (Michaelah) Jordan, Tayler (Kimberly) Johnson, Kalob Askren, Trevor (fiancée-Katie) Gerard, Conner Johnson, Olivia Martin, Travis Gerard, Jarrett Johnson and Greyson Gerard; two great-grandsons, Charles White and Colton Jordan along with expecting a great-grandson, Rory Johnson in a few days.
Friends may gather at the Attica First United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 27th, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at noon with Rev. Ron Mabry and Pastor Darlene DeHaai officiating. A military service will conclude his services along with "Last Call" from the Attica Police Department, Attica Volunteer Fire Department and Fountain County EMS.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Paws 'n Claws Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent on line to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019