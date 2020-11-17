Robert "Marty" Prather
Lafayette - On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Robert "Marty" Prather passed away at the age of 56.
Marty was born on November 17, 1963 in Lafayette to Robert and Ann Prather, she survives.
He was a lifelong member of the Tippecanoe County, he was very involved in the community, such as the Tippecanoe County Shrine Club. He also served over 20 years on the Battle Ground Fire Department and Tippecanoe County HazMat Team.
Marty is preceded in death by his father, Robert. He is survived by his wife, Penny, and his four kids, Benjamin Prather, Eli (Mistie) Prather, John Welsh, and Shelby (Michael) Luedtke; 5 grandchildren: Atrin, Remington, Henley, Johnny, and Ronnie; his sister, Debbie (Tom) Mecklenburg, in addition to several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
.
Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private service.