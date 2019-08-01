Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Robert Blankenship
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Attica - Robert Reed Blankenship, 87, Attica, passed away in the St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 3:00 a.m.

Reed, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Attica, Indiana on January 9, 1932. He was the son of the late John and LaVetia (Grimes) Blankenship. He was a life resident of Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1951. In 1951 Reed enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and at the time of his honorable discharge had attained the rank of Corporal.

Reed worked at C & D Battery in Attica for 44 years, retiring in 1997. He later worked at the IGA in Attica until his final retirement.

Reed was a member of the American Legion Post and the Masonic Lodge . He was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing. He later enjoyed woodworking and was always up for a road trip. He was very fond of his four-legged loyal companion, "Chopper".

On September 11, 1952, Reed married Hope Evon Sundt in the Attica First Lutheran Church. Hope preceded him in death on October 23, 2012.

He leaves behind his three children, Jenner Blankenship, Jill Hall and Joy Blankenship, all of Attica; eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; a sister, Valla Lea Hetrick, Des Plaines, IL; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Blankenship; a granddaughter, Heather Brown; a sister, Mary Alice Aldridge and a son-in-law, George Hall.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Sunday, August 4th, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 5th, at 1:00 p.m. with Reed's grandson, Travis Blankenship officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the , or the . Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 1, 2019
