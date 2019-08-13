|
|
Robert Schnepp
Lafayett - Robert Schnepp, formerly of Battleground, passed from this life on Sunday August 11, 2019. He was born November 15, 1936.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Fulwider, children, Robert K Schnepp, Joseph (Ginnye) Schnepp, Scott Schnepp, Terry L. (Vicki) Long, Sr., Jeffrey (Viola) Long and Robin (Jerry) McKinney along with 17 grandchildren and their spouses and 17 great grandchildren. He is loved by them all.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday at Hunt & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and from 11 AM Thursday until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019