Robert Shultheis
Rossville - Robert M. Shultheis, 70, of Rossville passed away on March 31, 2019. He was born on April 16, 1948 in Lafayette to the late Orville and Ruby (Sines) Shultheis.
He was a 1966 graduate of Rossville High School. He served in the Marine Corp from Oct. 1966-1968, serving one tour in Vietnam.
He married Patricia Tarvin in Rossville on Jan. 22, 1971 and she survives.
Bob retired in 2011 from Tate & Lyle's North Plant where he worked in Utilities and Waste Water for over 43 ½ years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, woodworking, reading, gardening and was an avid outdoorsman.
Along with his wife, Patricia, he is survived by his children: Tad Shultheis and Wade Shultheis of Lafayette and Ann Ruth (Jose) of Battle Ground; sister, Joan C. Oaks (Floyd) of West Lafayette; grandchildren: Ashley Miller (Ben) of Mulberry, Jordan McKee (Cameron) of Otterbein, Sierra Ferry (Kyle) of Lafayette, Journey Johnson of Seattle, WA, Abigail Thomas (Brandon) of Kokomo, Sydni Ruth of Battle Ground, Madisyn Shultheis of Lafayette, Griffin Ruth, of Battle Ground and Brooklynn Ruth of Battle Ground; 7 great grandchildren.
He was also preceded by his sister, Sandra.
Visitation will be from 4-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Guy Studebaker officiating. Burial will follow in Pyrmont Cemetery with Military Graveside rites by the Carroll County Honor Guard.
Memorial Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Pyrmont Cemetery or the Rossville FFA.
