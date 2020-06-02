Robert Stinson, Sr.
West Lafayette - Robert E. Stinson Sr., 91, West Lafayette, died May 30, 2020 at Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health-Lafayette East in Lafayette, IN. Mr. Stinson was born in Anderson, IN on April 14, 1929. He lived in Anderson most of his adult life until 2009 when he moved to West Lafayette, IN.
He was a member of Chesterfield Christian Church since 1998 and of Central Christian Church since 1942. He was retired from Anderson Community Schools since 1989.
He was a teacher, principal, and Asst. Supt. of Elem. Ed. in the school system and served for 35 years. He was a graduate of Anderson High School in 1947 and Ball State University in 1951, earning a Masters of Education from Ball State in 1955. Mr. Stinson was a veteran of the Korean Conflict from 1952 until 1954.
Mr. Stinson enjoyed doing woodworking projects and previously worked part-time at Woodcraft in Indianapolis, IN.
Survivors include his three sons, Robert E. Jr. (fiance Laura McGue Maves), Noblesville, Kevin L. (Ann L.), Indianapolis, and Donald E. (Paula A.), West Lafayette; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Austin) Zehr and Andrew (Kelsey) Stinson both of Indianapolis, Rob Stinson, Austin, TX, Daniel Stinson (fiance Christine Murzyn), Noblesville, Julie (Caleb) Viehe Sheridan, and Sarah Stinson, Dayton. Also surviving is a sister, Betty J. Beason, St. Augustine, FL, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Geneva G. (Boaz) Stinson, his parents, Jesse L. and Cora Stinson, his sister and her husband, Mariwanda and David Forkner, and his brother and his wife, Donald L. and Mary E. Stinson.
Services will be on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Brown- Butz - Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory, 515 E. 53rd St., Anderson. Burial will be at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Veteran's Home (IVH) in West Lafayette, IN. Special thanks to the staff of IVH for the wonderful care they provided to Bob during his stay in Pyle Hall, Floor 2.
You may post online condolences at www.brownbutzdiedring.com.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.