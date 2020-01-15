|
|
Robert T. "Bob" "Tooney" VanPelt
Marshfield - Robert T. "Bob" "Tooney" VanPelt, age 93 of Marshfield, IN passed away at 3:35 a.m. CST on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville, IL.
Robert was born in Marshfield, IN on January 5, 1927. He was the son of Ittia and Anna (Caterlin) VanPelt. He attended schools in Tippecanoe County. Robert married Beverly Edwards on September 22, 1950 at the Galloway Chapel Church. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2012.
Robert was a Warren County resident for most of his life. He proudly served in the US Army during World War II. He worked as a machinist at Ross Gear & Tool Company in Lafayette, retiring in 1987. Robert was a 4-H leader for many years. He enjoyed bowling for over 40 years. He was a baseball coach for the State Line Little League and later a baseball and softball coach for the West Lebanon Youth League.
Surviving are, 3 children, Martha "Marti" McLaughlin (Kevin) of Jasper, GA, Randy VanPelt of rural Williamsport, IN and Karen Gray (Mike) of Crawfordsville, IN; siblings, Sally Price and Frank VanPelt both of Lafayette, IN; 6 grandchildren, Adam McLaughlin, Lacey McLaughlin Creaser (Logan), Evan McLaughlin (Kate), Bryan VanPelt, Curtis VanPelt, and Samantha Brown; and 5 great-grandchildren, Charlie Creaser, Emerson Creaser, Jaxson Brown, Stella McLaughlin, and Jacob McLaughlin. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Beverly, and 12 siblings.
Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in West Lebanon on Friday, January 17, 2020 from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. EST with Pastor Paul Kent officiating. Interment will follow at West Lebanon Cemetery with full military honors.Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020