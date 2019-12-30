|
Robert "Bob" Vollmer
Fishers - Robert Vollmer, formerly of Francesville, passed away peacefully at his residence in Fishers,IN on December 24, 2019.
Bob was born May 2, 1924 to Fred L. Vollmer and Eva Mae Salrin in Hebron, Indiana. He lived most of his life in Francesville and Medaryville Indiana. He enlisted in the US Army, proudly serving 3 years in the 66th Panther Infantry Division. A year and a half of his service was spent in the European Theater Operations.
He was married to Helen Wendt Vollmer on September 1, 1943. They shared life together for 76 years. Bob had a construction company in Francesville for many years. He built and remodeled many homes in that area.
He will be greatly missed by his wife and family: Denise (Dave) Neff of Montpelier, IN, Janice (Don) Partlow of Lafayette IN, Mark (Bonnie) Vollmer of Westfield, IN; Grandchildren: Jenny (Olivier Delers) Neff, Richmond, VA, Melissa (J.R.) Rees, McDonough GA, Sara (Jack) Feliciano, Noblesville, IN, Andrea (Craig) Blissitt, Brookston, IN, Joshua (Casey) Vollmer, Anna, TX, Jacob Vollmer, Richardson, TX, Trenton (Ondráa) Hall, Lafayette, IN, Jeremy (Megan) Vollmer, Arvada, CO, James (Alli) Vollmer, Charlotte, NC; five great-grandchildren, brother Fred Vollmer Jr., sister Ruth Anne Vollmer, also survive. Three brothers and three sisters preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. James Salem United Church of Christ on January 4, 2020. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 PM with service following at approximately 2:00 PM. The church address is 10934 County Rd 600 S., Francesville, IN.
Memorials may be made to St James Salem United Church of Christ.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020