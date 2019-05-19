Robert W. Amstutz



Lafayette - Robert W. Amstutz, 93, of Lafayette died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Mulberry Health and Retirement in Mulberry.



Born November 20, 1925, on Grabil Rd, in Allen County to the late Delbert and Mina Herrick Thimlar Amstutz. Robert served in the 3rd Division of the United States Marine Corps from January 1944 to May 1946. He served in the Asiatic/Pacific area from July 9, 1944 to January 15, 1946. He participated in action against the enemy at Guam, Marianas Islands on August 15, 1944, then at Iwo Jima and Volcano Islands on February 24, 1945 to March 11, 1945. He was awarded the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal on January 22, 1944 and a Purple Heart Medal on September 17, 1945. He was honorably discharged on February 1, 1946.



On June 11, 1949, he married Norma Jean Shields. Robert retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 37 ½ years. He also did landscaping, mostly on the South end of Lafayette. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 11 and in 2014 received the Legionaire Award. He was also a 50-year member of Navy Ship Club 12 and was a Past Squadron Commander and was awarded Squadron Shipmate of the Year in 2001. Due to his leaving high school to serve his country, he was awarded an honorary high school diploma from West Lafayette High School on November 11, 2008. He was also a member of the 40 & 8 Voiture.



Robert was a big Purdue football fan, attending 305 consecutive home football games. He also attended 62 straight Indianapolis 500 races from 1946 - 2007. Robert was one of the originators of the McCutcheon MAV Club. He loved to fish; leading many fishing trips to MN and Canada. The last trip to Canada in 2003 with his youngest grandson along. He loved to play Euchre and always had a deck of cards on him. He loved to tell and play jokes, including "Mr. Wizard".



The Amstutz family enjoyed many apple cider pressing days, the last few to include a couple of great grandchildren. Robert enjoyed gardening; even grafting some of his own trees.



He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Norma Jean; siblings, Vaughn Amstutz of Lafayette and Elizabeth "Betty" Greenwald of West Lafayette; 2 daughters, Judy L. (Archie) Gainey of Delphi and Janet E. (Ron) Wallace of Lafayette; son, James "Andy" (Anita Farmer) Amstutz of Lafayette; 8 grandchildren, Joseph Gainey, Patricia (Shane) Strange, Christina (Eric) Kelley, Jennifer (Mike) Martin, Chad (Emily) Wallace, Cliff (Sarah) Wallace, Jacob (Megan) Amstutz, and Jadrianne Amstutz; 12 great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Zacchaeus, Aaron, Abigail, Samantha, Katie, Charlotte, Paige, Dylan, Bailey, Ashlynn, and Madison; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Nikolai and Athena.



He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Harry Amstutz, John "Jack" Thimlar, and Keith Amstutz; and 3 sisters, Beryl Howey, Bernice Stewart, and Joyce Hiday.



Memorial contributions may be given in Bob's name to the or to the 40 & 8 Nurses Program.



Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette.



Entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.



Published in the Journal & Courier on May 19, 2019