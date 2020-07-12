1/1
Robert W. Branstetter Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Branstetter, Sr

Robert W. Branstetter, Sr, 78, passed away peacefully Friday morning surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Jonesboro, IN on December 8, 1941 to the late Morris and Anna Mary (Morgan) Branstetter. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Sue Branstetter and a brother, Leslie Branstetter.

A lifelong Lafayette resident and member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Robert graduated from Frankfort High School, where he played football and basketball and began his lifelong passion for golf. Robert proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force, and he worked for GTE (Verizon) for over 30 years, until his retirement.

Robert continued to pursue his love for golf as a member of Edwood Glen Golf Association. He was locally ranked in the Greater Indiana golfing community, where he won several championships.

Robert was a loyal friend to all and would do anything for those he loved. His contagious laugh and his incredible sense of humor could light up a room. To know him was to love him.

Robert is survived by his dear wife of 58 years, Shelby (Winter), his daughter, Annette Clendenen; sons, Robert Jr and Christian (Mary) all of Lafayette, IN; brothers, Terry and Tim Timmons of Frankfort, IN; sisters, Patty Bragg (Mike) of Kokomo, IN and Barb Faucet (Buddy) of Iowa; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12pm at Meadow View Cemetery 3733 Polland Hill Rd. Lafayette, IN 47909. Please share an online memory or condolence of Robert at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved