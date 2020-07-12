Robert W. Branstetter, Sr
Robert W. Branstetter, Sr, 78, passed away peacefully Friday morning surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Jonesboro, IN on December 8, 1941 to the late Morris and Anna Mary (Morgan) Branstetter. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Sue Branstetter and a brother, Leslie Branstetter.
A lifelong Lafayette resident and member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Robert graduated from Frankfort High School, where he played football and basketball and began his lifelong passion for golf. Robert proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force, and he worked for GTE (Verizon) for over 30 years, until his retirement.
Robert continued to pursue his love for golf as a member of Edwood Glen Golf Association. He was locally ranked in the Greater Indiana golfing community, where he won several championships.
Robert was a loyal friend to all and would do anything for those he loved. His contagious laugh and his incredible sense of humor could light up a room. To know him was to love him.
Robert is survived by his dear wife of 58 years, Shelby (Winter), his daughter, Annette Clendenen; sons, Robert Jr and Christian (Mary) all of Lafayette, IN; brothers, Terry and Tim Timmons of Frankfort, IN; sisters, Patty Bragg (Mike) of Kokomo, IN and Barb Faucet (Buddy) of Iowa; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12pm at Meadow View Cemetery 3733 Polland Hill Rd. Lafayette, IN 47909. Please share an online memory or condolence of Robert at www.flannerbuchanan.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.