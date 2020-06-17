Robert W. Cain



Lafayette - Robert W. Cain, 90 of Lafayette passed away at 2:40 am Sunday June 14,2020 at Rosewalk Village in Lafayette. He was born September 29,1929 in Americus, IN to the late Grover and Zelpha Culp Cain. Robert was a machine operator for Cargill after his graduation from high school. He enjoyed bowling and throwing horseshoes and he was a life member of the Eagles Lodge #347 where he loved to spend time with his friends.



Robert is survived by his companion Anna Blackburn, his children Edward (Debra S.) Cain of Otterbein, Brenda Cain of Lafayette, Robert Eugene Cain of Rossville, and Linda Winger of Lafayette, a sister Wilma Down of Chicago, IL, 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his 2nd wife and 5 brothers and 4 sisters.



Private family services are entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services, West Lafayette, IN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store