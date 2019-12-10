|
Robert (Bob) William Graves
Robert (Bob) William Graves, formerly of Lafayette Indiana and current resident of El Mirage, Arizona was called to the service of the Lord on December 4, 2019. Robert was born on November 2, 1948 in Beech Grove, Indiana to the late Charles and Margaret. He leaves his wife of 22 years, Mitzi (Grady) Graves; his sister, Linda (Graves) Beavers; his brother, Larry Graves; his son, Robert Graves Jr.; his daughter, Kimberly Katsilas; his daughter, Tracy Barrick; 12 Grandchildren, and 4 Great Grandchildren.
Robert graduated Chartrand High school of Indianapolis. He spent his professional career working for Eli Lilly and Company in Lafayette, Indiana for 35 years.
Anyone who knew Robert (Bob) knew that he was a unique and loving soul who strived to impact lives with every interaction. He never knew a stranger, was always willing to help, and strived to make lasting memories wherever he went. He enjoyed God's creation, nature, and wildlife. His favorite quote that he lived by: "To thine own self be true" (Shakespeare). He lived for his family, and his family will now live on for him ensuring his wisdom and wit will never be forgotten.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret and his beloved grandson Robert (Robbie) Graves.
A celebration of his live was held on Sunday, December 9, 2019 with family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to Sonlife Broadcasting Network (SBN) or a if desired.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019