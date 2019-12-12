Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Robin L. Probst


1967 - 2019
Robin L. Probst Obituary
Robin L. Probst

Lafayette - Robin L. Probst, 52, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born August 2, 1967, in Cooke County, IL, to the late Gary and Margaret Rutherford Kellams.

Robin was a graduate of Whiting High School. Her marriage was to Jeffrey D. Probst on November 30,1990, in Jacksonville, AL, and he survives. Robin worked as a property manager for Samaritan Companies at Cambridge Estates. She enjoyed time with her family and her coworkers who were her extended family.

She also enjoyed doing crafts, watching movies and traveling. Surviving are husband, Jeffrey D. Probst of Lafayette, son, David Probst of Lafayette, sister Judy Eudakis of Whiting and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation ONLY will be from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Natalies No Kill Shelter or Wildcat Valley Animal Clinic.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
