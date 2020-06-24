Robin Marie McFarland



Lafayette - Robin Marie McFarland, 65 of Lafayette passed away at IU Arnett Hospital at 8:30 am on Friday June 19,2020. She was born in Gary, IN on March 19,1955 to the late Orlando and Robin Fern Springman Piunti Sr. She graduated from Merrillville High School in 1973. Robin was a homemaker. She was a member of Hammond Baptist Church. Robin spent her life loving God and being true to her faith in him. She always made the best of any situation and never let anything bring her down.



Robin is survived by her daughter Rachel Marie (John) Morris of Washington Court House, OH, and her son Jonathon Moore of West Lafayette, six grandchildren Katie Kramer, Brianna Kramer, Jessi Adams, Zach Moore, Matthew Moore, and Keirstyn Moore, brothers Orlando (Cathy) Piunti Jr. of Valparaiso. Robert (Leslie) Piunti of Hobart, Richard (Wendy) Piunti of Valparaiso, sisters Rosemarie Sanchez of Hobart, and Renee Workman of Belfontaine, OH, 3 nieces and 4 nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Moore.



Friends may call from 10 am until the time of Services at 11 am on Friday June 26 in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Burial will follow.



TMG Funeral & Cremation Services of West Lafayette is entrusted with arrangements.









