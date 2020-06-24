Robin Marie McFarland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin Marie McFarland

Lafayette - Robin Marie McFarland, 65 of Lafayette passed away at IU Arnett Hospital at 8:30 am on Friday June 19,2020. She was born in Gary, IN on March 19,1955 to the late Orlando and Robin Fern Springman Piunti Sr. She graduated from Merrillville High School in 1973. Robin was a homemaker. She was a member of Hammond Baptist Church. Robin spent her life loving God and being true to her faith in him. She always made the best of any situation and never let anything bring her down.

Robin is survived by her daughter Rachel Marie (John) Morris of Washington Court House, OH, and her son Jonathon Moore of West Lafayette, six grandchildren Katie Kramer, Brianna Kramer, Jessi Adams, Zach Moore, Matthew Moore, and Keirstyn Moore, brothers Orlando (Cathy) Piunti Jr. of Valparaiso. Robert (Leslie) Piunti of Hobart, Richard (Wendy) Piunti of Valparaiso, sisters Rosemarie Sanchez of Hobart, and Renee Workman of Belfontaine, OH, 3 nieces and 4 nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Moore.

Friends may call from 10 am until the time of Services at 11 am on Friday June 26 in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Burial will follow.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services of West Lafayette is entrusted with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved