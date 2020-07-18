Rodney Lucas
Delphi - Rodney Grant Lucas, 50, of Delphi passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.
He was born July 10, 1970 in Lafayette, IN, to late Robert Allen Lucas and Janet Elaine (Casad) Lucas. He was a graduate of McCutcheon High School. After graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Rod was a Union Ironworker working for the Ironworkers Local 22 for 28 years.
Rod was a member of the United Brotherhood of Ironworkers and Delphi Country Club. He was a hardworking man, who enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are his children: Wyatt Lucas of Lafayette, Ben Lucas and Ali Lucas both of Delphi; mother Janet Lucas of Delphi; and brothers: Robert Lucas and Randy Lucas of Delphi and Russell Lucas of Lafayette.
He is preceded in death by his father Robert Allen Lucas.
Visitation will be held 10am - 11am Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home in Lafayette. Funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com