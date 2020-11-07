Roger H. Bookwalter
Lafayette - Roger Harold Bookwalter, 82, of Lafayette died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Lafayette.
He was born in Logansport on December 2, 1937 to the late Harold L. and Kathryn L. (Griffith) Bookwalter. Roger was a 1956 graduate of West Lafayette High School. On February 7, 1957, Roger married Nancy Louise Hayes at the Methodist Church in Fowler. Nancy preceded Roger in death on June 30, 2015. In 1954, Roger enlisted in the United States Army and served for 20 years, until his retirement in 1974. Roger also proudly served the citizens of Lafayette as Sheriff's Deputy and retired from the police force in 1994. Following his retirement Roger worked as a court server for the Lafayette Courts.
Roger enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of several local organizations including American Legion Post #11 where he was a Past Commander, Tippecanoe Shrine Club, and he was Past Grand Master of Free and Accepted Mason's Dayton Lodge #103.
He is survived by his children, Michael L. Bookwalter of Lafayette, Mark D. Bookwalter of Attica, and Christina K. (James) Keating of Lafayette; 4 grandchildren, Stuart Bookwalter, Amanda Salgueiro, Karrie Keating, and Erika Keating; 3 great-grandchildren, Cody Bookwalter, Demi Bookwalter, and Jarad Keating; 2 brothers, Dale R. Bookwalter of Orr, MN and Robert Bookwalter of Peru; 2 sisters, Janet Bookwalter of Peru and Joni Bookwalter of Wabash.
Along with his wife, Nancy and his parents, Harold and Kathryn, Roger was preceded in death by a brother, Evan G. Bookwalter.
Memorial contributions in Rogers' name may be given to River City Church, 108 Beck Lane, Lafayette, IN 47909.
Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until time of service at 1:30 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909.
Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W. 350 North, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
