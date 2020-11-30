Roger Smith
Lafayette - Roger E. Smith, 83, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Franciscan East Hospital.
He was born April 22, 1937 in Lafayette, to the late Jacob E. and Martha (Roan) Smith. He was a 1955 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1956-1958. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Accounting in 1968.
In 1965 he married Carol Natelborg in Evergreen Park, IL and she survives.
Roger worked in the Business office at Purdue University for 31 years. He was a member of Christian Reformed Church where he sang in the choir and served as an elder and deacon. He also served on the board of Lafayette Christian School.
Along with his wife, Carol, he is survived by his children: Brent Smith of Lafayette, Linda Smith Pope (husband, Jeff) of Houston, TX and Kevin Smith of Grand Rapids, MI; brother Carl A. Smith of Lafayette; and brother-in-law John (wife, Marlene) Natelborg of Grand Rapids, MI. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Derek and Finley Pope.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard Smith and son Dale Smith.
Private family services will take place at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Grand View Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Lafayette Christian Reformed Church - 1200 Tippecanoe St., Lafayette, IN, 47904 or the Food Pantry. The service will also be webcasted on the Hippensteel website www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
where you can also share memories and condolences.