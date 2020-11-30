1/1
Roger Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Smith

Lafayette - Roger E. Smith, 83, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Franciscan East Hospital.

He was born April 22, 1937 in Lafayette, to the late Jacob E. and Martha (Roan) Smith. He was a 1955 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1956-1958. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Accounting in 1968.

In 1965 he married Carol Natelborg in Evergreen Park, IL and she survives.

Roger worked in the Business office at Purdue University for 31 years. He was a member of Christian Reformed Church where he sang in the choir and served as an elder and deacon. He also served on the board of Lafayette Christian School.

Along with his wife, Carol, he is survived by his children: Brent Smith of Lafayette, Linda Smith Pope (husband, Jeff) of Houston, TX and Kevin Smith of Grand Rapids, MI; brother Carl A. Smith of Lafayette; and brother-in-law John (wife, Marlene) Natelborg of Grand Rapids, MI. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Derek and Finley Pope.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard Smith and son Dale Smith.

Private family services will take place at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Grand View Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Lafayette Christian Reformed Church - 1200 Tippecanoe St., Lafayette, IN, 47904 or the Food Pantry. The service will also be webcasted on the Hippensteel website www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com where you can also share memories and condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through this tough time. So sorry for your loss.
Greg and Alissa Robinson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved