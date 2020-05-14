|
|
Roland L. Smith
Monticello -
Roland L. Smith of Monticello, Indiana formally of Lafayette, Indiana died on May 14, 2020, at the age of 8o years old. He passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. Roland was married 60 years to the love of his life, Patricia L. Smith. Roland served his country for four years of active duty in the Navy followed by 26 years in the Reserves. He retired after 40 years from Fairfield Manufacturing. In 1976, he became a Master Mason. He also served as Past Master and a Knights Templar at the Lafayette Masonic Lodge. He had many activities and hobbies that included bowling, ballroom dancing, playing cards, NASCAR, and spending time with family and friends. Roland is survived by his wife, Patricia L. Smith, his daughter Lisa Mecklenburg (Mark Mecklenburg) of Monticello, his son Matthew Smith (Katie Smith) of Greenwood, and his brothers Fred Smith (Rose Smith) and Robert Smith. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Roland was proceeded in death by his daughter Michelle Brooks (Jim Brooks) of Lafayette, three babies (Marcella, Michael, and David), one great-grandchild (Ravyn Brooks), and his siblings (Sharon, Donna, and Clifford). He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 14 to May 16, 2020