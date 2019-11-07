Services
Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
135 N Lime Ave
Sarasota, FL 34237
(941) 365-1767
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Beneva Christian Church
4835 South Beneva Road
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Rolf Heinz-Wilhelm Theen Obituary
Rolf Heinz-Wilhelm Theen

Sarasota - Dr. Rolf H.W. Theen, 82, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Lafayette, IN, passed away on October 16, 2019. He is survived by wife, Norma of Sarasota, FL; daughter, Tanya (Jonathan) Hart of Sarasota, Florida; son, Terrell Theen of Oviedo, FL; two grandsons, Tanner Theen and Parker Theen of Oviedo, FL; and sister, Angelika (Hans Werner) Stiewa of Germany. A celebration of life will be held at the Lafayette Church of the Brethren, 1107 South 18th Street, Lafayette, IN 47905 on June 13, 2020.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
