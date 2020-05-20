|
Ron Steuterman
Ron Steuterman left his pain and this world behind to be with Christ Jesus early Sunday morning, 17 May 2020, from metastatic prostate cancer. To be free of pain and at peace is a blessing. He was born in St. Louis on 18 April 1953 to the late Jack and Marie Steuterman. Ron is enjoying a joyful reunion with them and other loved ones!
Ron graduated from the Krannert School, Purdue University, with his BS in Business (1975) and MBA in Finance (1978). He worked in the oil service industry for 18 years in Ft Worth and Houston, TX for Texas Instruments and The Western Company of North America. He was a Managing Director at Purdue University from 1995-2018. He was proficient in everything from numbers to nurturing and could quantify anything and make it understandable, which is how he met Erika. But his enduring quality was his fierce love for Erika and his daughters, Erin and Jessica. He loved his family more than anyone or anything else in the world and was a supportive and proud military spouse. He was active on the Staff Parish Relations Committee at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, volunteered at Mediation Services, Tree Friends Pruning of West Lafayette, Winding Creek HOA Board of Directors and other community organizations.
Ron lived life to the fullest. He loved baseball and attending games with Erika, Erin, David and Darlene Surkamp, beloved cousin and his wife. He was a master griller and the more people to feed, the better! He loved to fish with Erin and Jessie and preferred cooking the fish that came out of a fresh Colorado lake than throwing them back! So did the girls! He loved participating with Jessica at Fishing Has No Boundaries every year. He loved to travel with Erika and his girls and was so happy he could take Erin on her dream vacation to Atlantis in January. Ron and Erika had a wonderful visit to Australia and New Zealand with Erika, his brother Craig, and Kim in February. Ron loved anything having to do with aviation, attending air shows, devouring "Aviation Week " and occasionally flying out of the Purdue University Airport. Ron also loved trains, riding them, and setting up one of his train sets around the Christmas tree.
Ron is survived by his wife, Erika, daughters Erin Marie and Jessica Lauren, all of West Lafayette; Craig (Kim) Steuterman; Jacalyn Buckman (fiancé Steve Fox); and Mary (Chris) Nielsen. He also leaves behind nine dearly loved nephews and six great nieces and nephews.
Erika would like to give a special thanks to Dave and Paula Jeffers, Darlene Surkamp, Dr. Wael Harb and his dedicated staff and the nurses and respiratory therapists who cared for him at the hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Wabash Center in Ron's name. The Wabash Center provides a wonderful, safe and happy life for Erin, Jessica and until very recently, Erika's brother, Steve Covington.
Visitation will be held from 10am - 11am Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am with Pastor Chris Danielson officiating. Burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 20 to May 24, 2020