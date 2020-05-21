|
|
Ronald Arthur Sondgerath
Indianapolis - Ronald Arthur, 79, Indianapolis, passed March 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Weimar and Helen Sondgerath and siblings Dick Sondgerath and Mickie Krebs. He is survived by brothers Weimar (Shirley) Sondgerath and Bill (Barbara Y.) Sondgerath. Sisters surviving are Jean Sondgerath, Marian (Dale) Brown, Betty Brown; sister-in-law Barbara Atha and brother-in-law Bernard Krebs. Ron attended Our Lady of the Lake Seminary (Lake Wawasee/Syracuse) for three years, studying with the Crosiers and graduated Ambia, Indiana High School. A mason by trade, Ron moved to Florida in 1973 and was employed there until 2000, when he returned to Indiana. In Indianapolis, he was a self-employed subcontractor.
A member of St. Jude Parish since 2000, Ron was active in Christ Renews his Parish, Catholics Returning Home, Religious Education and served as a lector and Eucharistic minister to the homebound.
He was the father of Michele (Ken) Miller, Todd (Penny) Sondgerath, Thane Sondgerath, and Heidi (Mark) Tapley. Additionally, he was the step-father of Paul and Tyler Lockhart and also Dianne Kirkman, Ruth (Bill) Niezgodski and Rachel (Jamie) of St. Jude Parish. Ron's wife, Patrecia (Gholson Lockhart) survives.
Ron was great-grandfather of 4: Maci and McKenzie Lawler, Declan Boyle, and Carter McFadden. He was "Papa" to 28: Josh (Alexis) Boyle, Jake Boyle, Meggie Thompson, Austin and Thomas Kirkman, Jessica Lawler, Jennifer McFadden, Joe, Kristen and Josh Dees, Andrew, Patrick (Katie), Sam, Emmy, Graci, Abby, Sophie and Sadie Lockhart, Will, Josie, Ben, Samantha, Mia, Matt, Oscar and Nick Nizgodski, Garrett and Luana Sondgerath.
A memorial mass will be held at a future date (because the required social distancing) at St. Jude Church, Indianapolis. Ashes to be inurned at private ceremony at St. Mary Cemetery, Dunnington (Benton County), Indiana. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Church or the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 500; Onamia, MN 36359.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 21 to May 23, 2020