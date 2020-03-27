|
|
Ronald Buck
Green Hill - Master Sergeant Ronald L. Buck was born on October 8, 1933 in Williamsport, Indiana to the late Myron and Alyse (Cottrell) Buck. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis, sisters Sue Ann and Sharron (Charlesworth) and brother-in-law Ron Charlesworth.
He graduated from Otterbein High School in 1951 and from Indiana University in 1976 and 1977 earning degrees in Slavic Language, Linguistics and Geology. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until retiring in 1974 as a military policeman and a Slavic language translator during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. His worldwide assignments in security police work and communications included more than thirteen years in Europe, Africa and Asia.
Ron spent many years living and spending time between Bloomington, Indiana (where he had made lifelong special friends) and Green Hill Indiana. He resided with his niece Vicki Sims and her husband Gary Sims in Boswell, Indiana prior to moving to Mulberry Healthcare in 2019.
Special thanks to caretakers Jacqueline Griner, Lucille Hill, and Virginia Alberts for years of dedication, friendship and service. The family would also like to express heartfelt gratitude to Mulberry Healthcare and especially the staff in wing 200.
Surviving are nephew Jon Charlesworth of Otterbein, nieces Terri (Jim) Harp of Oregon, Brenda Charlesworth of Otterbein, and Vicki (Gary) Sims of Boswell.
Private Family services will take place, with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Armstrong Cemetery Association - Attention Bill Keller at 8846 N. SR 55, Pine Village, IN 47975. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Ron's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Ron.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020