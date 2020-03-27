Services
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Buck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Buck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Buck Obituary
Ronald Buck

Green Hill - Master Sergeant Ronald L. Buck was born on October 8, 1933 in Williamsport, Indiana to the late Myron and Alyse (Cottrell) Buck. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis, sisters Sue Ann and Sharron (Charlesworth) and brother-in-law Ron Charlesworth.

He graduated from Otterbein High School in 1951 and from Indiana University in 1976 and 1977 earning degrees in Slavic Language, Linguistics and Geology. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until retiring in 1974 as a military policeman and a Slavic language translator during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. His worldwide assignments in security police work and communications included more than thirteen years in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Ron spent many years living and spending time between Bloomington, Indiana (where he had made lifelong special friends) and Green Hill Indiana. He resided with his niece Vicki Sims and her husband Gary Sims in Boswell, Indiana prior to moving to Mulberry Healthcare in 2019.

Special thanks to caretakers Jacqueline Griner, Lucille Hill, and Virginia Alberts for years of dedication, friendship and service. The family would also like to express heartfelt gratitude to Mulberry Healthcare and especially the staff in wing 200.

Surviving are nephew Jon Charlesworth of Otterbein, nieces Terri (Jim) Harp of Oregon, Brenda Charlesworth of Otterbein, and Vicki (Gary) Sims of Boswell.

Private Family services will take place, with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Armstrong Cemetery Association - Attention Bill Keller at 8846 N. SR 55, Pine Village, IN 47975. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Ron's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Ron.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -